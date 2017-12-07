Sport New Zealand is considering a review into sport integrity, as concerns over doping, match-fixing, corruption and other issues grow.

The Crown Entity, which is responsible for the leadership of the sport and recreation sector, confirmed its focus on the area in ministerial briefing papers for the new Labour government.

The 32-page document, which was prepared for new Minister of Sport Grant Robertson, was released on Thursday.

"Globally the value of sport has been undermined in recent years by doping, match-fixing and other forms of corruption," said the release.

"More recently events here at home, including those which led to New Zealand Rugby's Respect and Responsibility Review, suggest there are wider integrity issues which could impact on participation that also warrant attention. These include things like player welfare and child protection, as well as wider diversity and inclusion matters."

New Zealand Rugby's exhaustive review was undertaken after a series of high profile off-field incidents in the second half of 2016.

There was the Chiefs' 'stripper-gate' affair – where the gravity of the incident was exacerbated by the official response to it. There was Wellington Rugby's contracting of Lois Filipo despite him facing four charges of serious assault the previous year.

There was also All Black Aaron Smith's infamous toilet tryst at Christchurch Airport, and a Mid Canterbury player being arrested on a charge of sexual assault.

NZR's nine-month review generated a 164-page report, which set six aspirational goals as well as a series of short, medium and long-term actions.

Thursday's briefing revealed that Sport NZ is likely to commit to a wide-ranging inquiry into sport integrity.

"Sport NZ is currently scoping a Review of Sport Integrity to better understand these issues and ensure both government and the sector are responding appropriately," continued the release.

"In May 2018 New Zealand will take over the Oceania seat on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee from Australia for one year. This is an opportunity to show leadership in the region and globally on anti-doping issues."