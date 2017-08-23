Former All Blacks lock Jason Eaton has been accused of assault following a night-club brawl in France, AFP report.

According to reports the 35-year-old and former Chiefs lock Romana Graham were both involved in a fight in La Rochelle.

"A video is being studied and will be used to discern the facts from the fiction, because it seems that everyone involved was drunk," a police source told AFP.

Eaton is currently playing for Top 14 side La Rochelle after earning 15 All Blacks test caps between 2005 and 2009.

