Kiwis in with big chance of European silverware

By Campbell Burnes

Several New Zealanders will be in the silverware hunt at next month's European finals weekend in Edinburgh.

In the Champions Cup final, to be played at Murrayfield on May 13, Sean Maitland's Saracens will seek to defend their 2016 title when they take on Fritz Lee's Clermont, the 2013 and 2015 finalists.

In last weekend's semifinals, both players featured in their clubs' victories.

Saracens inflicted a rare defeat on Munster, 26-10, in a match where Lions tourists Owen Farrell (16 points) and Wellington-born Mako Vunipola (try) were prominent.

For Munster, first five Tyler Bleyendaal kicked a penalty goal, while hooker Rhys Marshall and midfielder Francis Saili were injected off the bench.

Clermont beat another European heavyweight, Leinster, 27-22. The latter fielded captain Isa Nacewa, who was binned for a professional foul, Hayden Triggs, Michael Bent and Jamison Gibson-Park.

In the Challenge Cup semifinals, Stade Francais edged Bath 28-25. Kahn Fotuali'i was at halfback for the English club, while Robbie Fruean scored a try off the bench.

The Parisians will, in the May 12 final, meet 2006 and 2015 champions Gloucester, who beat Uini Atonio's La Rochelle 16-14. Six Kiwis played for Gloucester - fullback Tom Marshall, halfback Willi Heinz, lock Jeremy Thrush, props Josh Hohneck and John Afoa and replacement hooker Motu Matu'u. The result was some consolation for Gloucester's rake Richard Hibbard, who was considered in some circles to have been unlucky to miss Lions selection.

In a French Top 14 catch-up fixture, Montpellier crushed Racing-Metro 54-3, surely one of the worst defeats in Dan Carter's long career.

From second five, Carter kicked the sole points for his club. Outside him was Anthony Tuitavake, while Chris Masoe and Ben Tameifuna were in the pack. Racing-Metro are in sixth position, on the cusp of the playoffs spots, and with a Parisian derby against Stade Francais and a home fixture against Bordeaux-Begles to round out the regular season.

- NZ Herald