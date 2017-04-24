Lions can get the edge over All Blacks in goal kicking says kicking coach

By Sam Peters for Mail on Sunday

British and Irish Lions kicking coach Neil Jenkins says the tourists marksmen are a cut above New Zealand's and could prove the difference between winning and losing the three-test series.

The Lions have named four frontline kickers in their 41-man tour party with 2013 man-of-the-series Leigh Halfpenny (81.5 per cent kicking success this season) included along with Wales team-mate Dan Biggar (75.8 per cent), England's Owen Farrell (81.25 per cent) and Ireland's Johnny Sexton (89.1 per cent).

With All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett widely acknowledged as the planet's finest No 10 his play-making and running skills are beyond question.

But with a kicking record of just 61 per cent this season former Lion Jenkins - whose goal-kicking proved a major factor in the Lions 1997 series win over South Africa - has spotted a kink in the world champion's armoury.

Jenkins said: "I think we've got four of the best five in the world in Johnny (Sexton), Owen (Farrell), Dan (Biggar) and Leigh (Halfpenny). I think their record speaks for itself.

"Owen's record has been incredible, Johnny's been outstanding in his accuracy this year again.

"Beauden Barrett is a ridiculously good rugby player, incredible, maybe the best player in the world at this moment, but the one weakness he does have is his goal-kicking.

"I certainly feel we can put pressure on the All Blacks, and Beauden, in that area by ticking the scoreboard on three, six, nine, 12 and taking our points when they are on offer."

- Daily Mail