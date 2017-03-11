Rugby: Mitch Hunt plays hero for the Crusaders

By Kris Shannon

Reds 20 Crusaders 22

If performing two miracles is enough to earn sainthood in Catholicism, Scott Robertson and the Crusaders should be booking their trip to the Vatican.

Having last week stunned the Highlanders by scoring three tries in the final 15 minutes, the Crusaders tonight staged a second incredible comeback to shock the Reds in Brisbane.

Robertson's men were second-best for much of the match and were trailing 20-7 before finally sparking to life in the final quarter, with Bryn Hall's double setting up a game-winning penalty by Mitch Hunt from the last kick of the game.

The victory maintained the Crusaders' unbeaten record this season but even the most one-eyed Cantabrian will know that some fortune has played a part in compiling that record.

The first half in Brisbane offered evidence of that. After watching in horror as Israel Dagg (knee) was forced off inside 10 minutes and Seta Tamanivalu (hamstring) followed a short time later, the Crusaders were lucky to be within 13 points heading into the break.

They had romped to victory by an average of 32.8 points in their last four encounters with the Reds but the Crusaders found themselves on the back foot for large portions of the encounter.

They gave away silly penalties at inopportune times, committed far too many turnovers to establish any continuity and were seriously stretched on defence.

And, with first five Richie Mo'unga already missing, the departure of Dagg and Tamanivalu left the Crusaders worryingly short of game-breakers, leaving them thankful to be within 13 heading into halftime.

The strength of Samu Kerevi was the key factor in establishing the home side's lead, with the centre scoring the first and setting up the second, but the Reds also bookended the first half by butchering a couple of potential tries.

The Crusaders' only points, meanwhile, arrived courtesy of a friendly bounce that led to Mitchell Drummond's try, an inadequacy that initially continued in the second spell.

But, having sufficiently increased their degree of difficulty when Jordan Taufua was sin-binned for an attempted punch, the Crusaders decided to flick the switch and win the match.

First, Hall finished off his side's best attacking raid of the game, then the halfback showed good awareness to force the ball at the base of the post to pull his side within one, setting the stage for Hunt to play hero with time expired.

Reds 20 (S. Kerevi, E. Nabuli tries; Q. Cooper 2 pens, 2 cons)

Crusaders 22 (M. Drummond, B. Hall 2 tries; M. Hunt 2 cons, pen)

Halftime: 20-7

- NZ Herald