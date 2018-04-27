Divers spent Friday scouring the Whanganui River for clues as the James Butler homicide investigation continues.

This week the National Dive Squad was called in to search the river as police carried out further forensic examinations at the scene in the hope of finding discarded weapons.

Butler was found dead at a Wikitoria Rd property when emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday evening.

On Wednesday police said the death of the 53-year-old was not the result of a random attack.

"The people in this incident are known to each other," a spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made.

Corrections confirmed on Tuesday Butler was on a community-based sentence after a request from NZME considered under the Official Information Act.

It is believed Butler was on home detention.

Anyone who may have information which could assist in this investigation is asked to contact Police.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.