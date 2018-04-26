Hours before popular internet comedian Johnny 'Danger' Bennett was killed in a motorcycle crash, he uploaded one final photo to his Instagram.

The keen motorcyclist was one of a group ride on Anzac Day, and shared a photo believed to be taken during one of their stops.

In the photo, which was added to his 'story' about midday yesterday, three men were pictured standing together in conversation beside a row of motorbikes, the Daily Mail reports.

Johnny Danger posted this image to his Instagram around midday yesterday - a couple of hours before he died. Photo / Instagram

At the top of the frame, the social media star applied a stein glass 'beer' emoji, and tagged his company Dangers Lager.

Down the bottom, he wrote, "Rollin".

Emergency services were called to the site of the crash on Dairy Flat Highway near Albany about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Crews worked for several hours to recover his motorbike, which had ended up at the bottom of a steep ditch on the side of the highway.

The bike was believed to have landed between 15 and 20 metres from the road, and about 50 metres from its intersection with Hobson Road.

Johnny Bennett loved motorcycles and was on an Anzac Day ride when he died. Photo / Facebook

Another motorcyclist taking part in the Anzac Day cruise said the group had been separated by traffic before the crash occurred.

Gareth Williams was among those taking part in the Anzac Ride organised by a few friends.

"The ones behind Johnny didn't see how the accident happened due to the corner and being some distance behind.''

Williams said he and others arrived at the crash to find friends and family doing CPR on their mate.

He said they "did everything possible'' to help Bennett.

Police attend the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on the Dairy Flat Highway. Photo / Dean Purcell

The New Zealand social media sensation was well-known for his tongue-in-cheek comedy and stuntman antics.

He had more than 287,000 likes on Facebook and 203,000 followers on Instagram.

Johnny Danger's social media pages have been inundated with heartfelt tributes since yesterday's crash.

"Thanks for bringing an unbelievable amount of laughs into my life," wrote one fan, while another said: "You lived more in your short life than most live in there [sic] entire life."

"Cheers for the good times, laughs and smiles dude."