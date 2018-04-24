Foreign Minister Winston Peters has been snapped enjoying some cricket with Nigel Farage, the former head of the UK Independence Party and the key architect of Brexit.

Farage posted a picture of the pair on Twitter, paired with the caption "had a great weekend at the cricket with New Zealand's @winstonpeters" as well as a New Zealand, and an English flag.

"We need closer ties with our Commonwealth friends," it read.

Had a great weekend at the cricket with New Zealand’s @winstonpeters. We need closer ties with our Commonwealth friends. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/jXFDHqa0r0 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 23, 2018

Peters, who had a stint in Europe conducting trade talks, has most recently been in Singapore.

He was hosted by Singapore's Minister of Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen, with whom he discussed international and regional security issues over lunch.

"Delighted to host New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters for lunch during his visit to Singapore," Hen posted on social media following their rendezvous.

"As two small countries, we share many common perspectives on security, stability, and a rules-based system that provides space for all countries to progress and thrive."

Despite being a prime architect of Brexit leading up to the 2016 vote, Farage has recently made public his view a second referendum for Brexit could make sense.

In an interview on British talk show The Wright Stuff, Farage suggested that a second referendum would put the issue to rest, claiming a second win for the "leave" side would kill the issue "for a generation".

Otherwise, he cautioned, 'remain' supporters will "go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process".

"Maybe, just maybe, I'm reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum ... on EU membership," he said.

Farage predicted that the percentage of voters choosing to leave the EU would be "very much bigger than it was last time round" if a second referendum were held.

Shortly after the United Kingdom European Union membership referendum Farage apologised for Britain turning its back on New Zealand when it joined the Common Market and claimed Brexit provided an opportunity to strengthen trade ties once more.

"What is even more exciting for me is what we can do with you guys," he said.

"I apologise to everybody in New Zealand for what my parents' generation did - we turned our backs on you."

Then-Prime Minister John Key has said the Government had no desire to "relitigate" past issues.

"Britain decided to take the steps that it took. It believed that its future was better placed in Europe, it's now decided it wants to reverse that decision in part.

"But I don't think it's fundamentally going to change what is the United Kingdom being fairly heavily integrated into Europe."