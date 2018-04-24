The man found dead at a Wikitoria Rd house in Whanganui on Sunday was 53-year-old James Butler.

Police confirmed his identity on Tuesday evening, adding that he was a Whanganui local.

And also on Tuesday evening, Corrections confirmed that Butler was on a community based sentence.

A spokesperson confirmed his status after a request from NZME considered under the Official Information Act.

Advertisement

"The deceased was being managed on a community based sentence or order by Corrections," the spokesperson said.

It is believed Butler was on home detention.

A homicide investigation was launched following his death on Sunday at the Wikitoria Road property where another man in his 50s was found seriously injured.

The second man was taken to Whanganui Hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition.

Police extended sympathy to Butler's family and friends, and said the investigation was continuing.

A post-mortem examination was expected to be completed today.

Neighbours spoken to by NZME on Monday were unaware of what had happened.

"Home all night, didn't hear a thing," one said.

Earlier on Monday family and friends huddled under duvets and in dressing gowns, and milled about outside the Wikitoria Rd address.

Police have asked anybody with information to come forward.

"Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact police. Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."