Police are treating as suspicious the death of one of two men in their fifties found at a Wikitoria Rd, Putiki, home on Sunday.

A second man remains in hospital in a satisfactory condition, a spokesperson said, and was moderately injured.

Police refused to say what might have happened but a spokeswoman said the police were running a homicide investigation, indicating foul play was likely involved.

Police discovered the body on Sunday night after emergency services were called to the address at 6.46pm.

Advertisement

Police and forensic experts carried out a scene examination and busy airport-bound traffic was allowed to continue with minor disruptions.

The man's body remained at the house overnight Sunday and would be removed once the scene examination is complete.

"We are working to be able to reunite the victim's family with his body as soon as possible. This will be possible once the forensic scene examination is carried out," McKay said.

A post-mortem examination would follow.

A family liaison officer is working closely with the family, police said.

Neighbours spoken to by NZME were unaware of what had happened.

"Home all night, didn't hear a thing," one said.

Earlier yesterday family and friends huddled under duvets and in dressing gowns, and milled about outside the Wikitoria Rd address.

Police have asked anybody with information to come forward.

"Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact police. Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The Criminal Investigation Branch was called in to conduct the inquiry.