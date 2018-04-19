A woman walking to her car in central Christchurch has been assaulted and then robbed.

Christchurch Metro response manager Senior Sergeant Paul Reeves said a man had been arrested following the serious assault.

Police were called to Hagley Park at about 10.30 last night after reports a woman was assaulted by a man while walking to her car.

After robbing her the man ran off.

Police arrested the alleged offender in the area a short time later.

The woman was taken to hospital following the assault and was treated for her injuries.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and a number of other charges in relation to the incident and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court this morning.