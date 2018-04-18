Around 60 Auckland bus drivers will strike on Thursday morning while many people commute to work as workers protest driver pay and work conditions.

It is part of a rolling strike action set over eight days between April 17 and 27.

Auckland Transport (AT said bus services operated by NZ Bus and Pavlovich Coachlines would be cancelled for April 19.

"Industrial action by members of the Tramways and First Unions will affect selected AT Metro bus services, 34 trips operated by Pavlovich Coachlines and 59 by NZ Bus are cancelled."

Pavlovich drivers were the latest to take part in strike action as disputes over bus driver pay and work conditions continue to heat up, First Union said.

"Around 60 drivers will strike between 7 am and 9 am tomorrow and will instead be picketing their workplace at Pavlovich Coachlines.

"It's all part of a collective pushback from members against a wearing down of driver pay and work conditions, largely brought on by a council tendering process instigated by the previous government (the Public Transport Operating Model, or PTOM)."

More strikes are expected to follow the picketing on Thursday.

First Union Organiser Graham McKean said Auckland bus drivers want an alternative to the PTOM, and the issues that it has caused to be settled.

For Pavlovich that meant a focus on lifting the pay bar.

There's was a reason the company had many of Auckland Transport's contracts, the company was one of the lowest payers in the industry, McKean said.

"There's a reason they have all the work, they pay bottom dollar. They're dragging the whole industry down.

"Many of these employees have been driving for decades and they have the responsibility of the wellbeing of hundreds of people a day on their shoulders. Pay them what they're worth."

Union members warned transport disruption ahead as drivers at Swanson, Mt Roskill, Onehunga, Orewa, North Shore, Wiri, Panmure and city depots would take lower-level industrial action through striking.

"We don't like disrupting services, but we have been in lengthy negotiations with NZ Bus and we simply have no other option so are encouraging commuters to leave home early, or arrange alternative transport."

Full details of the cancelled services can be found here.