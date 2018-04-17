A helicopter is on its way to try to collect two trampers and their rescuers, who are stuck in the Tararua ranges.

The two trampers went into the Tararua ranges on Saturday night, but even though they were well-prepared, they ran into rough weather conditions that night.

They had a personal locator beacon and activated it while looking for shelter.

The trampers were found by police search and rescue teams in the early hours of yesterday morning and were taken to a nearby Department of Conservation hut, where they've remained with their rescuers because of the continuing bad weather.

A police spokesperson says there's a small window of opportunity when the weather briefly clears this morning, so they will attempt to pick up the group.

A helicopter is on its way to them now.

Crews from the Air Force and New Zealand Defence Force have so far struggled to reach the trampers because of severe turbulence and low cloud.

When ground search and rescue teams reached the men, they said the trampers were cold and exhausted.

Until air crews can pull them out, the rescuers have given the men food and dry clothing. The trampers have been assessed medically, and appear to be in good condition.

Police search and rescue Sergeant Fiona Read said despite the weather problems, this rescue had gone better than it might have, because the trampers were well-prepared.

"In this case, a personal locator beacon was a good investment.

"Beacons can be a lifesaving tool as it means emergency services will be aware that something has happened much faster if you do get injured or lost, which they did in this case.

"These beacons don't have to be purchased, they can be hired out on a day-by-day basis."