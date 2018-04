Firefighters are working to put out a large fire which has completely engulfed a house on Welcome Bay Rd this afternoon.

A fire and emergency spokesman said firefighters were alerted at 4.15pm and two fire appliances were at the scene.

"The house was well involved," the spokesman said.

A photographer at the scene said a cordon was in place and cars were being turned around as fire hoses were crossing the road.

More to come.