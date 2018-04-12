A Northlander who bagged $8.3 million with a winning Lotto ticket has finally come forward to claim their prize.

Lotto NZ confirmed the $8.3 Powerball winner has claimed their prize, nine days after the draw on Wednesday, April 4.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player in Northland and was made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The prize is the second largest Powerball prize won in Northland and the first time a player from the region has won big with Powerball online through MyLotto.

The largest prize won in Northland was $17.7m with Powerball first division, in May 2006, sold at Kaeo Four Square.

The big win follows a $12.5 million Powerball prize won by a Wairarapa couple in early March. The couple held on to their winning ticket for over a week before claiming their prize.

Two lucky players from Taranaki and Amberley each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division on April 4.