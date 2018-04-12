The man accused of shooting a Wellington taxi driver last year is fit to stand trial, a psychiatric report says.

Dylan Nuku, 26, appeared in the Wellington District Court today by audio visual link.

Nuku's lawyer said despite the conclusions in the psychiatric report, they would still be investigating the defence that Nuku was insane at the time of the alleged offending, which happened in November last year.

There is also new evidence to be looked at, including CCTV footage from the night.

Advertisement

Taxi driver Alem Tessema had picked up Nuku and his co-accused, Paris Te Aroha Ohuka, from the central city in the evening and driven them to Miramar.

READ MORE: Shot Wellington taxi driver Alem Tessema feared erratic behaviour before shooting

Man in court over shooting of Wellington taxi driver

Wellington taxi driver shooting heading to trial

Shot Wellington taxi driver Alem Tesema living in fear

Tessema said the pair made him drive in circles for a while before finally giving him an address to drop them at.

That was allegedly when Nuku came around to the driver's side of the car and pointed a pistol at Tessema.

"He tell me, 'get off the car, get off the car', and then same times he shoot me in here. I just drive out because that's only option for me to survive ... if I didn't do that I would be dying," Tessema said after the incident.

"I'm very lucky I didn't get shot in my head."

Nuku has two new unrelated charges of theft and aggravated assault, and has been remanded until April 27 for pleas on those.

Ohuka is appearing for case review in May.