Auckland commuters trying to get home were facing a nightmare after all southbound lanes were closed for a short period on the Southern Motorway as police responded to an incident.

All southbound lanes have now reopened from Greenlane.

A Police spokesperson said at around 4.50pm this evening there was a crash between a truck and a car southbound on the Southern Motorway near the Mountain Rd overbridge.

While police were talking to the offending driver about the crash, he ran away.

Following this, as a safety precaution police had to close the motorway to southbound traffic at around 6pm.

The man was taken into police custody around 6.50pm and the motorway has now reopened.

Police thank motorists for their patience.

NZTA says all southbound lanes are closed from Greenlane due to the police incident. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, a crash is blocking a middle lane of the Northern Motorway after the Onewa Rd off ramp.

Police warn motorists to expect significant delays on the Northern Motorway.

NZTA say delays are expected for anyone travelling south from the city. Traffic was at one point reportedly backed up as far as Victoria Park in Auckland CBD.

Auckland: The Southern is still CLOSED Southbound between Greenlane and Ellerslie due to a police incident. Tail is back to Victoria Park, Delay your journey if possible-DS — Time Saver Traffic (@TSTraffic) April 12, 2018

Police ask that motorists are patient if they experience delays as traffic is at a stand-still.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - POLICE INCIDENT - 6:00PM

Southbound lanes on the Southern Mwy have been closed temporarily by Police as they attend an incident on Ellerslie Main Hwy overbridge. Please be patient. ^TP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 12, 2018

UPDATE 6:15PM

Southbound lanes remain CLOSED after Greenlane, Northbound lanes are fully open. Please consider using alternative route as diversions may be required & congestion is already heavy south from the CBD. ^TP

https://t.co/97ANviiEsw — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 12, 2018

One motorist told the Herald she hadn't moved from her stationary position in traffic for 25 minutes.

"It is crazy on the motorway at the moment," she said.

Another motorist said he witnessed police cars weaving their way through traffic.

"The cars are slowly moving, but they are having to turn off at the Greenlane exit," he said.

Traffic is also heavy on the Southern Motorway from Manukau to Takanini, and slow on the Northern, Northwestern and Southwestern motorways.