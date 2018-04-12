Auckland commuters trying to get home were facing a nightmare after all southbound lanes were closed for a short period on the Southern Motorway as police responded to an incident.
All southbound lanes have now reopened from Greenlane.
A Police spokesperson said at around 4.50pm this evening there was a crash between a truck and a car southbound on the Southern Motorway near the Mountain Rd overbridge.
While police were talking to the offending driver about the crash, he ran away.
Following this, as a safety precaution police had to close the motorway to southbound traffic at around 6pm.
The man was taken into police custody around 6.50pm and the motorway has now reopened.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
Meanwhile, a crash is blocking a middle lane of the Northern Motorway after the Onewa Rd off ramp.
Police warn motorists to expect significant delays on the Northern Motorway.
NZTA say delays are expected for anyone travelling south from the city. Traffic was at one point reportedly backed up as far as Victoria Park in Auckland CBD.
Police ask that motorists are patient if they experience delays as traffic is at a stand-still.
One motorist told the Herald she hadn't moved from her stationary position in traffic for 25 minutes.
"It is crazy on the motorway at the moment," she said.
Another motorist said he witnessed police cars weaving their way through traffic.
"The cars are slowly moving, but they are having to turn off at the Greenlane exit," he said.
Traffic is also heavy on the Southern Motorway from Manukau to Takanini, and slow on the Northern, Northwestern and Southwestern motorways.