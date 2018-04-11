A two-car crash at the on State Highway 29a has traffic backed up to near Baypark Stadium.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 29a, near the Maungatapu on-ramp, at 6.30am.

A police communications spokeswoman said no injuries were reported but ambulance staff were notified.

A motorist heading towards Tauranga central said cars were backed up to the roundabout near Baypark Stadium.

"A tow truck has just weaved itself through the traffic," the motorist said.

The crash comes just days after another crash which resulted in the highway being shut down to traffic. A person suffering a medical event had crashed and died.