North Canterbury woman Anna James-Revell is still missing, five days after family reported her disappearance.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney said police were still concerned for her wellbeing and had today been going door-to-door in the area where she was last seen.

James-Revell, from Cust, was last seen on Oxford Rd at 7.55pm on Monday.

At the time, she was wearing a black hoodie and old three quarter-length black tights with holes in them.

Sweeney said there was nothing to suggest anything sinister had happened to her but police were urging property owners to check buildings for any sign of James-Revell.

"She could be taking some time out and sleeping rough in the area," he said.

"James-Revell is from a large family who really care about her wellbeing."

Sweeney told Stuff she was with two siblings and two infants in a purple Audi on Monday night and spent about 40 minutes discussing a "private family matter" when she got upset, got out of the car and walked away. They had not been arguing, he said.

She was not wearing shoes and had no cellphone, Stuff reported.

Sweeney urged her to make contact with family or police to let them know she was alright.

Call Rangiora police on 03 363 7400, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or send Canterbury Police a message on Facebook if you have information about where she is.