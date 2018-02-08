A truck has hit a rail overbridge north of Wellington, causing delays for commuters on the Kapiti Line.

KiwiRail staff are assessing the damage after the truck hit the rail overbridge between Takapu Rd and Wellington station.

Metlink said a 25km/h speed restriction is in place between Takapu Rd and Wellington for trains headed in both directions.

Kapiti Line services may experience delays this morning due to an earlier traffic collision with rail overbridge https://t.co/jpDM1IDVQc — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) February 8, 2018

"Unfortunately this will cause slight delays to our Kapiti Line train services for the entire peak period this morning," Metlink said.

Advertisement

Police said the motorway is clear and traffic is flowing as normal.