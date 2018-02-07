Investigators in the Wesley St double homicide are promising ''identity protection'' for anyone who comes forward with further information, in a bid to boost their collection of evidence.

The bodies of Anastasia Margaret Neve (35) and David Ian Clarke (49) were found inside the South Dunedin house on January 22, after it was set alight.

Southern police district investigations manager Detective Inspector Steve Wood said evidence suggested they died before the fire started and police were treating the deaths as a double homicide.

The 46-year-old Dunedin man accused of burning down the house was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody by consent until his next appearance later this month.

The man was known to the couple.

Det Insp Wood said no murder charges had been laid in the case yet.

Investigators were continuing to work through ''a significant amount of information and inquiries'' in the complex case.

He said questions about the cause of death of the couple would not be answered, the proper place for that being the court.

Det Insp Wood said investigators had received information from members of the public that ''may have value'', and he encouraged those who might be reluctant in coming forward, to do so.

''We are able to protect their identity if necessary.''