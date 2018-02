A car fire is causing delays for commuters travelling home on Auckland's motorway during peak rush hour.

Police and Fire Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene at the Rosebank Rd off ramp, in Avondale, at 3.45pm.

The car was on the shoulder of the road and not on the lane but fire engines and police vehicles attending the scene were causing delays.

Westbound traffic was backed up, a police media spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.