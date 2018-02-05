A Northland woman has described being chased by a masked man wielding a hockey stick in her own home as a terrifying experience.

The woman, who was at her rural Matarau home about 13km from Kamo, was woken as a man climbed through the bedroom window about 11.40pm on Friday.

She said he had a hockey stick and chased her down the hallway demanding the keys to her car.

As she ran, she flicked the hall light on and could see the man was wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt. He allegedly hit her with the hockey stick before she handed over her keys and he fled through the front door.

"I saw the dark shape coming through the window. It was terrifying, I was screaming 'Don't hurt me' and he was after me. I handed over the keys straight away," she recalled.

She was shaking uncontrollably as she called for police help.

"People need to know there are people out there doing this and, even though it's hot, they need to lock their windows," she said. "The police have been exceptionally good."

She returned to her home yesterday after police had completed a scene examination.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Huys said officers spotted the stolen vehicle later in the night on Whangarei Heads Rd but it did not stop.

A pursuit ended on Hatea Dr in Whangarei after the vehicle hit a power pole. A 17-year-old was arrested at the scene.

He appeared in the Whangarei District Court on Saturday on charges of assault with a blunt instrument, burglary with a weapon, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and driving with an excess breath alcohol level.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again on February 12.