A "lovely", "patient" Napier man who went out of his way to help others is how a motorcyclist killed at the weekend is being remembered by his co-workers.

Police yesterday named 56-year-old Dag Tore Olberg, of Napier, as the motorcyclist who died after colliding with a truck in Central Hawke's Bay on Sunday.

Another motorcyclist involved in the incident, a woman in her late 50s, was last night in a stable condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Police could not comment on any relationship between the two motorcyclists. Mr Olberg's family could not be reached for comment yesterday.

However his co-workers at Hawke's Bay Combined Taxis have said the incident was a "real tragedy" which has shocked the company.

In the months new operations manager Alex Buchanan had known Mr Olberg, the Napier man had made an impression on him as a "lovely guy".

"He really enjoyed being a taxi driver, he loved the service aspect of it, particularly with the elderly passengers he used to take ... helping with the bags, helping with the shopping.

"He was really patient. He cared about doing the job right, and cared about helping people over and above making money in the industry. He was out there to help people."

Mr Buchanan said the company would be organising something for Mr Olberg, and would be giving their support to his wife Janine, who also worked for the Combined Taxis.

"It's a really sad loss for the fleet. It's sent some shockwaves through the company. It worries the taxi drivers because they're on the road professionally."

Police are still investigating the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Middle and Elsthorpe Rds near Otane. This road is part of a popular, rural route with motorcyclists, but was said to have been in need of maintenance and more safety precautions.

Wanda of Patangata Tavern said they saw many motorcyclists travel along the "loop" down Middle Rd and back up Kahuranaki Rd toward Havelock North, and trucks frequently went through the area.

Hawke's Bay Harley Motorcycle Club president Cazz Taylor said although the route was a "nice ride", the roads were not in a great condition, with some of the corners worn down by trucks.

"They're quite bad roads for bikes to be on. The conditions of the road need to be tidied up so it's a bit more biker friendly."

Otane fire chief John Oliver, whose volunteer fire brigade spent several hours at the scene on Sunday, said local firefighters have "been to a lot of motorbike accidents out there over the years".

He felt more road markings were needed along the roads in this area, including yellow lines to indicate no passing and speed signs for corners.

It is not known if Mr Olberg was a member of local Hawke's Bay motorcycle clubs, although those spoken to by Hawke's Bay Today expressed their sympathies over his death.

"It's always saddening to hear of the death of a motorcycle rider regardless of club affiliations", a spokesperson for Triumph Riders Hawke's Bay said.

Mr Olberg's was the third death on Hawke's Bay roads this year.