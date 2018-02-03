Green MP Marama Davidson has confirmed she will stand for the party's female co-leader role.

She will compete for the role vacated by former MP Metiria Turei.

Davidson, No 2 on the party list, announced her candidacy today at the Otara Pool and Leisure Centre in South Auckland.

About 100 people attended the event to hear Davidson announce her bid.

Davidson said: "New Zealanders want their government to reflect our values of compassion and care for the environment because progressive values, green values, are New Zealand values."

Nominations opened on Friday and will close next Friday for candidates in the party's election of a female co-leader to join male co-leader James Shaw.

The need for the election results from the resignation of co-leader Metiria Turei before last year's parliamentary general election.

Davidson's likely candidacy has been well telegraphed in advance, but party rules banned a formal announcement until nominations had opened.

Considered the front-runner to succeed Turei, Davidson is thought likely to face competition for the role from Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage and Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter.

Davidson's Maori ancestry and location within the more-activist wing of the party are considered strengths that make her seem a natural heir to Turei.

These characteristics may make her attractive to party delegates, representing branches, as a counter-weight to the suiting-wearing Minister for Climate Change Shaw.

Delegates' votes will be counted and the winner will be announced on April 8.