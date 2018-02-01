Auckland's skies have turned purple for the second time in less than three weeks.
The unusual sight was a welcome relief amidst the rain which has pounded the city for most of the day.
Photos of a vivid purple sky have been popping up on social media tonight.
The Onehunga Enhancement Society snapped a photo saying the sky went pink, then purple.
Royce Samuels also managed to snap a photo of the unusual sky through the rain from his office in Mt Wellington.
A similar sight was reported by people across the city on January 18.
At the time, MetService meteorologist Tom Bell said his educated guess would be that the uniquely coloured sky was "probably something to do with the scattering of the light from rain droplets".
Different wave lengths of light which produce different colours got scattered when they interacted with raindrops, he said.