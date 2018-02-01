Hoping to bring her son home from Cambodia, Kiwi mum Vicky Malden is hoping to get more guidance from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Her son Paul Brasch was among a group of 10 tourists arrested for "singing and dancing pornographically" in the northwestern town of Siem Reap, Cambodia, when police raided a private party.

Malden said the situation was the toughest thing she has ever been through.

"Apart from being mentally, emotionally and financially drained, we are absolutely floored at the lack of guidance from our Minister - we have sent emails only to be told it cannot be discussed," she said.

"All we want is someone to help us and guide us through this. We don't know whether we are doing the right or the wrong thing, it's just so conflicting.

"My husband and I are just ordinary everyday people and we are finding this hard to deal with in every way."

They were frightened and had no say, she said.

"I want to get on an aeroplane to go and see him and just be there for him but we are unsure of how much more money we have to pay for lawyers etcetera.

"This is the toughest thing I have ever been through in my life and I hope that no other parent will have to, it just breaks you to pieces."

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said the New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok was providing assistance "to the New Zealand citizen in Cambodia".



"For privacy reasons, further details are not being provided in regards to this case.



"Generally speaking, consular officials can assist New Zealanders detained overseas to contact local English-speaking lawyers, keep next-of-kin informed of cases, arrange for the transfer of funds from family to cover legal expenses, and visit detainees.



"It is important to note, consular officials cannot intervene in the justice system of other countries."

Malden maintains that both she and her son had the greatest respect for the rules and religion in Cambodia.

Her son "adores" the country, she said.

She said he was among a group of young people at the party and was cooking sausages on the barbecue at the time of the raid.