A fisherman had to be hauled from a swampy mess after becoming stuck in the mud at an inlet in Auckland's Manukau Harbour.

A member of the public spotted the man, who was submerged up to his shoulders in mud, at the Pahurehure Inlet this morning.

Noticing the man was in trouble, the passerby called police.

Papakura Constable Gavin Giles was one of several officers who rushed to the scene and helped the man out of his plight.

Police and fire crews rushed to Pahurehure Inlet this morning to free the man from his plight. Photo / NZ Police

"With the help of Sergeant Dean Lauder and other emergency services crews, we were able to free the male and get him back to safety," Giles said.

Police believed the man became stuck while he was setting his fishing net.

After being checked over by emergency personnel for injuries, he was given the all clear.