As the summer continues to deliver scorching temperatures, New Zealanders are wiping out supermarkets' supplies of summer essentials like sunblock and ice cream.

Countdown has sold more than seven million litres of water over the summer months so far - 18 per cent more than usual.

Continuing with the theme of hydration, the supermarket chain had also sold more than 640 tonnes of ice - enough to fill up more than 20,000 chilly bins.

An analysis of the supermarket's sale data from the start of December through to mid January showed sales of fans had increased by double digits on the same period last year.

Demand for the gadgets had seen Countdown outlets around the country nearly sell out - along with most other retailers.

The stifling temperatures were clearly also bringing an onslaught of the creepy crawlies, with insect spray sales up more than 20 per cent on last year.

Ant repellent sales were almost double that of last year and bug repellents were also up more than 23 per cent.

When it came to food, sales data showed fresh was apparently the best to conquer the heat.

Countdown had already sold more than 108 tonnes of coleslaw so far this summer - the equivalent to the weight of 54 caravans.

Kiwis were also buying plenty more watermelons and nectarines than usual.

Countdown's merchandise manager Scott Davidson said the data suggested Kiwis were ejoying entertaining and barbecues as the hot weather continued.

"It's well known that last year we didn't have a very hot summer, so this year we are making the most of the hot nights and entertaining as much as possible," he said.

Davidson said there had also been record numbers of online shopping deliveries across the country, as Kiwis opted to head to the beach rather than the shops.

