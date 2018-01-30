Coastguard volunteers rescued 272 people up north over Auckland Anniversary Weekend as scorching weather brought boaties out in droves.

One Coastguard rescue vessel stayed on the water for about 75 hours, leaving Mechanics Bay on Friday at 7.30pm and arriving back late Monday evening.

Over this time the volunteers aboard tended to 18 vessels requiring assistance, carrying a total of 67 people – almost a quarter the total number people assisted during the long weekend.

There was simply no rest for the volunteers who assisted at a total 93 incidents across the northern region.

Coastguard volunteers in Whangarei spent 11 hours assisting and then towing a launch from Port Fitzroy back to Marsden Cove.

Many other crews were called out multiple times in one day, with Maraetai volunteers launching four times to attend to boaties that had found themselves in trouble.

Almost three-quarters of the 93 incidents were caused by mechanical, fuel-related or electrical issues.

Coastguard operations manager Ray Burge said that while Auckland Anniversary Weekend was busy they were bracing for an even busier Waitangi Weekend.

"We're urging boaties to make sure their boats are in good condition for a great weekend on the water, and have been well serviced before they head out.

"And even if the weather is scorching, make sure you've got your lifejacket on – they've never ruined a day on the water."