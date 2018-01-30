The discovery of a man's body at Papamoa Beach today is not being treated as suspicious.

Police cordoned off the Harrisons Cut area of the beach as they investigated the death.

It is believed a member of the public found the 57-year-old man's body near a beach access walkway.

Bay of Plenty police said the man's body was found near Hartford Ave at Harrisons Cut, which was reported shortly after 7.30am.

People were asked to stay away from the area.

Police said in a statement this afternoon the death has now been referred to the coroner. There were no suspicious circumstances.

"Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the scene."