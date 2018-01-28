A 37-year-old woman has drowned after getting into trouble in the water at Taharoa Domain, Omamari, in Northland.

Police were called to the Kai Iwi Lakes campground at Taharoa Domain shortly before 4pm today, to reports that a person was missing in the water.

The woman was recovered from the water and brought to shore where CPR was performed. Sadly she was unable to be revived.

The woman's death will be referred to the Coroner.

Emergency services were alerted this afternoon to people in trouble in the water.

A St John's spokesperson confirmed it had sent a helicopter to the scene which arrived at Kai Iwi Lakes campground at about 4pm but the woman had died before they arrived.

Two others were found at the scene but were not seriously injured.