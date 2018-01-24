Not many 12-year-olds have a bucket list but for Malachi Agnew it's what keeps him fighting - and top of that list is meeting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The Whakatane boy has fought numerous medical conditions his whole life and spends much of his time between Tauranga, Waikato and Starship Hospitals.

His first hospital admission was at six weeks old and by 4 he had his first major brain surgery to treat Chiari Malformation - structural defects in the base of the skull and cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance.

Malachi Agnew has a bucket list and top of it is meeting Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Supplied

He also has intracranial pressure, migraines, scoliosis, epilepsy, asthma and some vertebrae was fused which now pinch nerves and he has to be fed through a port in his stomach because his stomach muscles are too weak to digest food and his body does not absorb enough nutrients.

Now his muscles are starting to degenerate and doctors are doing tests to find out what's causing it so they can treat it before it gets to his heart.

Malachi woke up in Starship's high dependency unit recently, looked at all the machines he was hooked to and there were some things in life he did not want to miss out on. That's when he started his bucket list.

He has 74 things on his list but, right now, meeting Ardern is his top priority.

"I feel proud to call her the Prime Minister of New Zealand and I like what she does and how she helps low-income people," he told the Herald. "Because of what she did with the mental health and the low income people and all the decisions she's making, they are really cool ones.



"I would tell her all that and say thank you and shake her hand and thank her for all the things."

Mum Julie Agnew, a single mum to four boys, said he was writing letters and doing all he could to meet Ardern.

"He is busting his gut to meet Jacinda," she said. "He's a little bit of a nerd. He really loves the fact she's helping low-income families. He was really over the moon to hear yesterday that she's helping with mental health. He's really excited about causes like that.

"Of course being in hospital and with a lot of sick kids we do actually come across the mental health thing quite a lot, so it's really quite close to him. And we are a low-income family so he's personally seen how much her decisions have made a difference to our lives."

Also high up on his list are flying to White Island and getting to stand on the volcano, holding a kiwi and catching a trout.

Already ticked off his list was taking on the high-ropes courses at Adrenalin Forest, teaching his little brother to fly a kite and designing a wedding dress for his mum in case she gets married one day and he's not around.

Malachi lives on painkillers and has to have physiotherapy three times a day to keep his muscles and joints moving so the bucket list gave him something else to focus on, Agnew said.

"Once he made the bucket list it gave him something to look forward to," she said.

"Hopefully he'll live to a ripe old age but we've come so close to losing him so many times."

Malachi's aunt has set up a Givealittle page to help the family gather the money to get the equipment he needs like a pressure bed and a hydrotherapy pool but also to help tick off some of his bucket list items.