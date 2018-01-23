Police have named the man who died when his scooter collided with a rubbish truck in Whanganui on Friday.

He was Whanganui man Isaac Oldale, 23.

The crash happened at 11.13am on January 19.

Oldale received a serious head injury and was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition. He died that afternoon.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

In December 2011, Oldale was at home with his sister when a tyre fire that had been lit next door spread into their Castlecliff home.

The pair called emergency services and fled the house with the help of neighbours.