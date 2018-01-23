A person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition after a truck and ute collided on State Highway 5.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the crash, between Waiotapu Loop Rd and Campbell Rd, north of Reporoa, at 6.25am this morning.

"There were two vehicles, a truck and another vehicle.

"One person was trapped and was initially reported as being in a serious condition."

The road has reopened but is down to one lane.

Rotorua Fire Brigade senior station officer Colin Rolfe said the ute was about 6m down a deep ditch.

"One person was cut out of the vehicle and placed into the ambulance's care."

A spokesperson for St John said the person was transported to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.

More to come.