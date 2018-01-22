A child critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in a rural Hawke's Bay driveway is now in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to Aorangi Rd in Takapau at about 7.15pm last night.

The young girl, understood to be just under 2 years old, was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings by St John ambulance.

Initial reports stated she was flown to the hospital but Central Hawke's Bay Constable Andy Walker said the rescue chopper was instead deployed to an incident in Gisborne.

The girl remained in a critical condition in the intensive care unit at Hawke's Bay Hospital and was flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland yesterday morning.

Yesterday afternoon a Starship spokesperson said the patient was in a stable condition.

The police spokesperson said they had spoken to witnesses and were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.​

Mr Walker said police were taking photographs at the scene of the incident yesterday and the vehicle involved was being examined at a secure yard in Napier after being seized on Sunday night.

A neighbour said they had seen a police car on a bend of the road when returning home from a late shift. ​