A man was fighting for his life last night after being trapped following a street fight.

Horrified Panmure residents said the man was trapped for up to a minute while a group shook the vehicle and allegedly threatened the driver early yesterday.

One woman, who was staying in a house nearby, said the scene was like something out of the movie Fight Club, with young, drunk, shirtless men punching each other and shouting in the street.

Another person was injured but has since been discharged, an Auckland City Hospital spokeswoman said yesterday.

Police were called to Tripoli Rd about 1.30am when a party on the street spun out of control, turning into a fight with at least 50 youths brawling.

Neighbours of the residents who hosted the party said they "just knew [a fight] was brewing" when they saw young drunk men running down the street early Friday afternoon.

Those living at the house, who several residents in Tripoli Rd said were regular partiers.

They had been living at the unit for about six months and according to several neighbours, loud parties and altercations were not uncommon.

Police investigate the scene where two people were injured, one critically, when a car ran through a crowd of people fighting in the street on Tripoli Rd. Photo / Tess Nichol

An eye-witness said some party goers were throwing rocks from the roofs of the shops on Tripoli Rd before a fight broke out about 1.30am.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said she and her husband watched in horror as a car drove down Tripoli Rd and into the brawling mob.

A man was trapped under the car while an apparently oblivious group shook it, shouting abuse at the driver, she said.

"They didn't realise someone was under the car until we were running out," she said.

"It was so horrible."

She recalled her horror at seeing the car come along the street.

"I thought 'oh my god he's ploughed through everybody."

The man trapped under the car was "under there for ages. Way too long," she said.

The car turned around and left the scene.

Yesterday the scene on Tripoli Rd was cordoned off while police investigated.

Police laid yellow evidence markers, investigating the scene which was right outside Sommerville School.

Police were trying to find out who the driver was, and what the factors were involved were.

It was too soon to tell whether driving through the crowd had been a deliberate act, Senior Sergeant Matt Rogers.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said there were no updates and enquiries were ongoing to locate the offender.