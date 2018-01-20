Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford's baby news has landed them a spot on the front page of The Guardian.

The couple, who are expecting their first baby in June, are pictured on the cover of the UK paper grinning from ear to ear outside their home in Auckland following yesterday's big announcement.

The Guardian also highlighted online yesterday Ardern's fight for a woman's right to privacy regarding baby plans, shortly before she conceived.

The Guardian front page, Saturday 20 January 2018: Insurers penalising people with depression pic.twitter.com/GmstP28uJQ — The Guardian (@guardian) January 19, 2018

And they weren't the only international media to share the news, with The Telegraph, CNN, NBC, CBS and ABC News also reporting that Ardern was expecting.

The New York Times referred to the time Ardern shot down questions about her ability to be Prime Minister if she ever got pregnant.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that Ardern had been flooded with support by people online, following her pregnancy announcement.

BuzzFeed Australia pointed out that the father-to-be, keen fisherman Gayford, would be a stay-at-home dad when Ardern returns to her government duties after parental leave.