Animal rights group SAFE is taking a high-tech approach to raising awareness of the living conditions of factory-farmed animals.

The group is using virtual reality headsets to give the public a 360-degree view of life in a factory farm.

Actor and SAFE Ambassador Emmett Skilton says the cutting edge technology used in 'Farm 360' allows Kiwis to engage at a heart-felt level with the animals that go on to become our food.

"Kiwis are a huge animal-loving nation and through this technology they will be given the opportunity to tap into their empathy for NZ's "unseen animals' – the ones who go on to become our food."

"Kiwis need to make truly informed choices when they shop, and this new VR footage will be a real insight for most people."

The footage, recently obtained by Farm Watch from within real New Zealand factory farms shows battery and colony hens, sows in farrowing crates and the rarely seen 'baby' meat chickens raised in giant sheds.

For passersby on Auckland's waterfront Wynyard Quarter the VR headsets made for some uncomfortable viewing.

"It was a very sobering experience – it felt like you were in the cage and it really brought home what it's like for the animals. You try to ignore these kinds of things and pretend it's not going on but when you see this, it really brings it home," said Maddy Vardy.

SAFE's pop-up 'Farm 360' can be viewed in a container at the Wynyard waterfront this weekend.