It will be a late start to the day for many in Wellington with trains suspended on two main lines.

Services on the Johnsonville Line are currently suspended https://t.co/BKqI5lqSij — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) January 18, 2018

Metlink said services have stopped on the Kapiti Line, between Wellington and Porirua, because a train has broken down at Linden.

KPL: Buses are extremely limited, please expect large delays travelling this morning. — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) January 18, 2018

Limited buses are running but commuters are being advised to find alternative transport.

Trains on the Johnsonville line are also suspended between Wellington and Ngaio because of an overhead power fault.