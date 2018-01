A lane is blocked at a busy Auckland intersection after a truck and car smash this morning.

The collision happened at 8.10am at the intersection of Alfred and Neilson Sts blocking an eastbound lane.

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured but the crash was causing considerable disruption to traffic.

UPDATE 8:27AM



The crash is blocking one lane travelling eastbound on Neilson St. Expect delays ^TY https://t.co/s4usRxyMN5 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 18, 2018

Auckland Transport warned motorists to expect delays heading east on Neilson St.