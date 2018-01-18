The top of the country remains under a heavy rain warning as torrential downpours are expected to hit eastern districts this morning. No reprieve from the wet weather is likely in coming days.

Today will be a wet and sticky day for the North Island as a tropical-fuelled slow-moving front delivers heavy rain to Northland and Auckland.

And MetService is now warning more heavy rain is due to hit Monday.

This morning a warning was extended for Northland's east coast, where rain is not expected to let up until early afternoon. An additional 30mm of rain was expected to fall in coming hours in intense deluges.

Up to 70mm of heavy northerly rain was expected to fall on eastern parts of Northland until lunchtime.

MetService said the heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and lead to flooding and slips. Driving conditions could also prove dangerous during downpours.

In Auckland the worst rain was expected north of Orewa and about the Hunua Ranges. An earlier warning was downgraded to a watch.

All warnings were lifted for Coromandel Peninsula after heavy rain eased by mid-morning.

However, it's far from the end of the wet weather. Humid northerly winds will blow across central and northern New Zealand this weekend and rain is set to return on Sunday night.

MetService's Tom Adams said there would be patchy rain and cloud across the North Island especially about the hills, before the rain intensified again on Monday.

Temperatures would be warm and sticky over the next few days, some places will reach 30C.

The rain was expected to return in force over the upper half of the North Island on Monday and Tuesday.

But the South Island is expected to end the week on a sunny, warm note.