Most of the country is beginning to dry out after a deluge of rain that saw some areas receive more than 250mm in 24 hours but Northland is in for another hit.

MetService meteorologist Tom Bell said the worst of the wet weather was over for most of the country but Northland was set for another day of heavy rain and East Auckland may also receive a lashing.

"The rain has generally eased for the North Island, apart from the heavy rain in the northern areas."

Last night a band of rain was travelling down across Northland and could reach East Auckland overnight and through the day, he said.

Taranaki and the Coromandel Ranges were also expected to be doused again.

A high-pressure system to the east ensured the weather system was slow moving and would continue to hang around through to Saturday.

"It's a blocking high and weather systems can't go through it," Bell said.

The weather system, while slow-moving, was beginning to run out of energy, he said.

The South Island and southern parts of the North Island could expect some areas of showers with fine breaks moving toward the weekend.

Some areas were pounded with heavy rain yesterday. Happy Sams on the Anatoki River in Golden Bay near Nelson received a whopping 333mm of rain in 24 hours.

It hit a maximum hourly rate of 32mm in one hour, while Mt Taranaki was doused with 250mm.

Heavy rain warnings were in place in Auckland until 6am today, and Northland and Taranaki until midday.

The Coromandel Peninsula also had a warning with up to 130mm expected.

Today's forecast

Whangarei: Rain. NE. High 24C Low 20C

Auckland: Rain. NE. High 25C Low 20C

Hamilton: Rain. NE. High 25C Low 17C

Napier: Cloudy. NE breezes. High 28C Low 20C

Wellington: Showers. N. High 24C Low 18C

Christchurch: Showers. S to E. High 25C Low 14C

Dunedin: Showers. NE. High 22C Low 16C