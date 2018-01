A breakdown in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel has been cleared.

The NZ Transport Agency says a breakdown in a northbound lane just after 6.30am today has been "pushed clear".

"Northbound traffic is now flowing wlel," it said on Twitter.

Earlier, the agency tweeted that the left northbound lane was blocked and motorists should expect delays and take care.

