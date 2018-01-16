A 55-year-old woman reported missing in Lower Hutt overnight returned home this morning after spending the night in the bush.

Kerry Scott wandered into her Eastbourne home about 7.30am little bruised and battered, but otherwise well, husband John Roseveare said.

She had gone out about 9pm yesterday for a walk, and mentioned to her son she might go for a swim in Days Bay while she was out.

"As time went by and it got later and later and there was no sign of Kerry, I became a bit concerned as to what might have happened to her," Roseveare said.

"Around half past 12 I decided I needed to call the police and take some advice as to whether there was anything that should be happening to try and locate Kerry to make sure she was well.

"I guess I had seen a few too many TV programmes and thought you've got to be missing for 24 hours before they take it seriously, but I had deliberately left it beyond the point where there seemed any rational explanation."

Police immediately took the matter seriously when Roseveare reported his wife missing, he said.

The search was due to resume in the morning, but at first light Scott, who had become lost in the bush during her walk, found her way back home and walked in the door.

"She was a little unkempt. Her hair wasn't quite salon-style and she's got a few cuts and bruises. She looked remarkably well."

Roseveare said wanted to ask "why on earth did you do that?" but his overwhelming feeling was relief.

"I was very pleased to see her and very keen to find out what had been going on and how she was and whether she was physically okay, whether she needed something to drink, something to eat."

Roseveare wanted to thank police and "everyone who chipped in" to find Scott.

- additional reporting by Newstalk ZB