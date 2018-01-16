Twenty-five Auckland eateries have been given a D or E grade food grade rating.

Auckland Council has released a list of eateries with poor ratings. The reasons for the ratings include poor pest control, cleaning, cooking processes and food storage.

Of those eateries five have been given the worst E grade, which means they have a critical risk and must close until they fix the problem.

The other 20, with D ratings, are still open for business while they address the reason for the poor rating.

There are about 8900 eateries in Auckland and the council issues four grades - A, B, D or E. There is no C because eateries should either be above or below the standard.

Auckland Council environmental health manager Mervyn Chetty said a business with an E-grade rating was subject to more inspections once they reopened.

"For example, if a food business is found to have extensive cockroach infestation, it will not be permitted to reopen unless the cockroach infestation has been satisfactorily mitigated. In cases like this, the operator must engage a professional pest control operator to eliminate the cockroaches. We will subsequently re-inspect the business and if the treatment is found to be satisfactory, the business will reopen."

Chetty said the length of time it took to fix a fault depended on the nature and the extent of the problem and its potential to cause critical food safety issues.

Businesses which have been given a D rating would be re-inspected within two months of getting the poor score.

D ratings

Business - Reason

• Cheer Top Trading Limited, Fremlin Pl, Avondale - Cleaning, cooking processes, food storage, hygiene facilities

• Julie Anne Dairy, 2 Avondale Rd, Avondale - Cleaning, cooking processes, food storage, hygiene facilities

• Waitakere Superette, Township Rd, Waitakere - Pest control, cleaning, food storage

Pecks Bakery, Glen Eden - Cleaning, hygiene facilities, food storage, surfaces and equipment

• Golden Key Takeaways, 546 Te Atatu Rd, Te Atatu Peninsula - Pest control, cleaning, food storage, surfaces and equipment

• Chuan Mai, 21 Pearn Pl, Northcote - Cooking processes, cleaning, food preparation processes

• Sunnynook Fastfood, Sunnynook Rd, Sunnynook - Cooking processes, cleaning, food preparation processes

• Wongs Kitchen, 23/44 William Pickering Dr, Rosedale - Cooking processes, cleaning, food preparation processes

• Smart Kitchen, 3 Miro Pl, Albany - Food storage, cleaning, food preparation processes

• O Sushi, 5/56 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna - Cooking processes, cleaning, food preparation processes

• Great Thai, Royal Oak - Conduct & Maintenance, cleaning & sanitisation, process control

Traditional Chinese Hot Pot - Conduct & Maintenance, cleaning & sanitisation, process control

• QMT Restaurant, 500 Ti Rakau Dr, Pakuranga - Cleaning, hygiene facilities, food storage

• Smile Dessert Restaurant, 90 Whitford Rd, Sommerville - Cleaning, hygiene facilities, food storage

• Bah Shabu Shabu, 5/15 Torrens Rd, East Tamaki - Cleaning, temperature control, food storage

• Bikanervala Express, 726 Great South Rd, Manukau - Cleaning, hygiene facilities, food storage, surfaces and equipment

• Shamiana Cuisine of India, 5 Putney Way, Manukau - Cleaning, hygiene facilities, food storage, surfaces and equipment

• Shum Fruit Barn, Dawson Rd, Otara - Cooking processes, food storage, cleaning

• Sharland Ave Bakery, 41 Sharland Ave, Manurewa - Cleaning, food storage

• Dae Jang Guem Korean BBQ Restaurant, 22 Torrens Rd, East Tamaki - Cooking processes, food storage, cleaning, food preparation processes

E ratings

• Kiwi Bagels, Brick St, Henderson - Cleaning, hygiene facilities, food storage

• Curry Leaf Kitchen, 12 Commercial Rd, Helensville - Pest control, cleaning, food storage

• Spice Land, 5-11 Kent St, Newmarket - Conduct & Maintenance, cleaning & sanitisation, process control

• Texas Chicken, 5 Putney Way, Manukau - Pest control

• Bikanervala Express, 726 Great South Rd, Manukau - Pest Control, cleaning, food storage

Source: Auckland Council