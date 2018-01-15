Police have released the name of the man who died at Waimarama Beach on Sunday evening.
He was 26-year-old Hemin Vinubhai Limbachiya of Napier.

Emergency services were called to Waimarama Beach at about 7pm on Sunday after a married couple and a male relative got into difficulty in the water north of the Waimarama Surf Life Saving Club.

Read more: Drowned man's last actions at Waimarama were to save his wife

Police offered their sympathies to Mr Limbachiya's family.
The death has been referred to the coroner.

