Police have released the name of the man who died at Waimarama Beach on Sunday evening.

He was 26-year-old Hemin Vinubhai Limbachiya of Napier.

Emergency services were called to Waimarama Beach at about 7pm on Sunday after a married couple and a male relative got into difficulty in the water north of the Waimarama Surf Life Saving Club.

Police offered their sympathies to Mr Limbachiya's family.

The death has been referred to the coroner.