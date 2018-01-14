A person has been seriously injured following a crash involving a car and motorcycle on State Highway 1 near Dome Valley.

The crash, attended by emergency services around 5.50pm, has affected traffic movement from Wawhiu to SH1 near Cowan Bay Rd, spanning around 16 kilometres, which will affect commuters travelling back to Auckland from the north.

SH1 DOME VALLEY - CRASH - 5:45PM



Due to a #crash north of Warkworth, there are significant delays in the area. Currently, the road is down to one lane in each direction. Southbound traffic, pls use SH16 as an alternative route into Auckland. ^EL pic.twitter.com/dTAlSW06nz — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 14, 2018

One lane of the road is open.

Motorists are advised to use SH16 as an alternative route.

The person injured was a pillion passenger, the second occupant of the motorcycle.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

This follows a fatal crash at 4.45pm involving a logging truck and two cars on State Highway 1 South of Sanson in the Manawatu Region.

The fatality was the sole occupant of one of the cars, a police media spokesperson said.

The driver of the truck had been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Occupants of the second car were uninjured.