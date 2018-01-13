Police are investigating after Auckland motorists spotted a driver barrelling onto an Auckland motorway with a ladder sticking out the window.

An out-of-towner reported spotting the car around 10.30am today at the lights on Ocean View Rd, on Auckland's North Shore.

The car had a ladder sticking out of the right-hand back window, jutting at least a metre out into the road.

Senior Sergeant James Bothamley confirmed police were aware of the incident and were making inquiries.

Advertisement

"It looks completely unsafe and this could have ended badly," he said.

"All loads need to be secured, and the way anything is carried on or in a vehicle should not endanger other motorists and people."

Bothamley said the scenario at hand could have posed a risk to other road users, not to mention the driver and any passengers in the event of a crash.

The motorist who noticed the car's unusual cargo also said he watched the driver careen through a red light onto the motorway. Photo / Supplied

The bemused driver who spotted the somewhat oversized cargo said "much to our horror and amusement they headed onto the motorway".

The person also claimed the car careened through a red light en route on to the Northern Motorway.

Sergeant Bothamley said the driver could be liable for a $600 fine for the unsafe loading of a vehicle.