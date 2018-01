Police in the Hawke's Bay are searching for missing French tourist Pierre Paludet.

The 32-year-old was last seen at his car on Friday morning.

The car had since been abandoned in a beach carpark in Haumoana, east of Hastings.

Police were concerned for Paludet's safety after his car was abandoned in a beach carpark in Haumoana, east of Hastings. Photo / NZ Police

It had attracted the attention of locals, who reported it to police after noting it had been sitting in the spot for a number of days.

Police were appealing for anyone with relevant information to get in touch.